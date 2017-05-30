Switch/3DS's Fire Emblem Warriors Combat, Characters Detailed

New details on Koei Tecmo's upcoming hack-and-slash Fire Emblem spinoff, Fire Emblem Warriors, have emerged in the latest issue of Famitsu (via Gematsu).

Alongside classic Fire Emblem heroes, Fire Emblem Warriors stars several all-new protagonists. So far, four original characters have been confirmed: the twins Shion and Lian, as well as two characters named Darios and Yuana. Chrom and Marth have also been confirmed, though other character classes like Archers and Mages will be playable as well.

Despite featuring heroes from throughout Fire Emblem's history, Fire Emblem Warriors won't include every one of the series' protagonists; rather, the game's cast is drawn primarily from the first Fire Emblem (which was remade for Nintendo DS as Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon), as well as the recent 3DS installments Fire Emblem Awakening and Fire Emblem Fates. According to Famitsu, the reason the developers opted against including every protagonist is because every character in the game would be wielding a sword. Despite this narrower focus, Fire Emblem Warriors still features more playable characters than the first installment of any other Warriors collaboration.

Like a traditional Fire Emblem game, Fire Emblem Warriors employs the series' weapon triangle. Different classes also retain their unique characteristics; Cavaliers, for instance, battle on horseback and have high mobility, while Archers are effective against Pegasus Knights. Support conversations have been confirmed as well, though characters will not be able to fall in love and get married as they could in the series' more recent titles.

Fire Emblem Warriors is in development for both Switch and 3DS. The game is scheduled to release this fall, though according to Famitsu, development is roughly 70% complete. Nintendo has also announced a new Fire Emblem title for Switch, which is due to launch sometime in 2018.