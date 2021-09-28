Super Nintendo World Adding Donkey Kong Land At Theme Park In Japan

Nintendo and Universal Studios Japan have announced an extension of their theme park agreement to massively expand the size of the Super Nintendo World theme park with a new area themed around of the company's most famous characters: Donkey Kong.

In a news release, the two companies announced that Universal Studios Japan will construct a new area themed around Seth Rogen Donkey Kong. There will be a brand-new roller coaster, as well as "interactive experiences" and themed merch and food. It will open in 2024.

Super Nintendo World is set to grow in a big way in 2024 with the DK land

Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto will once again work with Universal's creative team to design the Donkey Kong land. "The area will be a gamechanger that combines the innovative technology and globally popular approach to theme park entertainment of Universal with the creativity of Nintendo," Nintendo said.

When the DK land is added, the Super Nintendo World footprint at Universal Studios Japan will increase in size by around 70%, Nintendo said.

Miyamoto said in a statement: "I am very happy to be able to make the world of Donkey Kong a reality following the world of Mario. I am looking forward to creating a thrilling Donkey Kong experience with the amazing team at Universal. It will take some time until it is completed, but it will be a unique area for not only people who are familiar with Donkey Kong games, but for all guests."

Universal Studios Japan boss J.L. Bonnier added: "We are thrilled to continue working with Nintendo as we fulfill our vision to bring their characters and stories to life. Our new Donkey Kong themed area will bring even more excitement and fun to the Super Nintendo World experience.

The Super Nintendo World theme park in Japan is already open, but its sister parks at Universal Studios Orlando and Hollywood in America are currently under construction and have been delayed due to the pandemic. Whether or not the DK land will come to those parks, or the one in Singapore, remains to be seen.

In other news, Nintendo just recently announced the cast for its upcoming Super Mario animated movie. Chris Pratt leads the cast as Mario, while Seth Rogen will voice DK. Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy voices Princess Peach and Jack Black plays Bowser. Here is the full cast of the Mario movie.