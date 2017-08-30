Super Meat Boy's Sequel Releases First For Nintendo Switch

Today's Nindies Showcase highlighted many of the new and intriguing indie games on the way to Switch. Among them is Super Meat Boy Forever, the sequel to Team Meat's popular and super-difficult platformer.

Forever begins when Dr. Fetus kidnaps Meat Boy and Bandage Girl's baby, Nugget. As before, players will have to deftly navigate stages laden with buzzsaws and other deadly hazards, only this time levels get more difficult every time you clear them. In Team Meat's own words, "Each time you beat a level, it reconstructs into a harder version of itself (up to a point...we aren't gods). This is all carefully designed, we aren't like, throwing 50,000 saws at you and calling it 'hard.'"

Forever also boasts updated controls. This time, the control scheme consists of two buttons, allowing Meat Boy and Bandage Girl to jump, dive, slide, and even punch and kick enemies. Team Meat says the game will also contain six chapters, a new ranking system, and daily challenges.

Super Meat Boy Forever launches in 2018 and will arrive first on Switch. The game will also come to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, with a mobile release following after.

Before Forever launches, Switch owners will have a chance to play through the original Super Meat Boy. Earlier this month, Team Meat teased the game would be coming to Switch by tweeting a photo of it running on Nintendo's new console. While the Switch port doesn't yet have a release date, Team Meat told a fan on Twitter today that it will "likely come to Switch this year."