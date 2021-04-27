Super Mario Party Update Adds More Online Play Options In Free Update

Nintendo's Super Mario Party, which was originally released back in 2018, is still getting support. Nintendo has announced that expanded online play is now available in the game through an update.

The free update lets you play "dozens" of mini-games online, while the Mario Party and Partner Party modes are also available now with online play. You can check out a brief trailer for the online play update below.

Keep the party going! A free update to #SuperMarioParty adds online play to the board game mode, 70 minigames , and the 2 vs 2 Partner Party mode. Available now!

Super Mario Party did have some online functionality already, as the Online Mariothon mode has been available since launch. This lets you take part in randomly decided mini-games.

70 of the game's 80 mini-games are available to play online with the new update. You can see a list of the mini-games that are not supported below as part of the patch notes shared by Nintendo.

Super Mario Party is one of the Switch's most successful games. As of December 31, 2020, it had sold 13.82 million copies to make it the seventh best-selling Switch game ever.

"Nintendo's latest offers a few new modes that each add their own creative spin on the tried-and-true formula," reviewer Jordan Ramee said in GameSpot's Super Mario Party review. "In many ways, Super Mario Party feels smaller than previous games in the series, but added layers of strategy and clever, fun minigames help keep it lively and fresh."

Super Mario Party April 27 Online Play Patch Notes:

Feature Added

You can now play the following modes over the internet: Mario Party Partner Party Free Play (Minigames)



Important: To play over the internet, a subscription to the paid Nintendo Switch Online service is required.

