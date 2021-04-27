Super Mario Party Update Adds More Online Play Options In Free Update
After nearly 14 million sales, Super Mario Party continues to grow with expanded online functionality.
Nintendo's Super Mario Party, which was originally released back in 2018, is still getting support. Nintendo has announced that expanded online play is now available in the game through an update.
The free update lets you play "dozens" of mini-games online, while the Mario Party and Partner Party modes are also available now with online play. You can check out a brief trailer for the online play update below.
Keep the party going! A free update to #SuperMarioParty adds online play to the board game mode, 70 minigames , and the 2 vs 2 Partner Party mode. Available now!— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 27, 2021
Additional details:https://t.co/MdWIZ47w4i pic.twitter.com/U285o371hZ
Super Mario Party did have some online functionality already, as the Online Mariothon mode has been available since launch. This lets you take part in randomly decided mini-games.
70 of the game's 80 mini-games are available to play online with the new update. You can see a list of the mini-games that are not supported below as part of the patch notes shared by Nintendo.
Super Mario Party is one of the Switch's most successful games. As of December 31, 2020, it had sold 13.82 million copies to make it the seventh best-selling Switch game ever.
"Nintendo's latest offers a few new modes that each add their own creative spin on the tried-and-true formula," reviewer Jordan Ramee said in GameSpot's Super Mario Party review. "In many ways, Super Mario Party feels smaller than previous games in the series, but added layers of strategy and clever, fun minigames help keep it lively and fresh."
Super Mario Party April 27 Online Play Patch Notes:
Ver. 1.1.0 (Released April 27, 2021)
Feature Added
- You can now play the following modes over the internet:
- Mario Party
- Partner Party
- Free Play (Minigames)
Important: To play over the internet, a subscription to the paid Nintendo Switch Online service is required.
Playing over the internet
- To play over the internet, select either Mario Party, Partner Party, or Minigames, then select Online Play.
- There are two ways to play over the internet: Friend Match, where you can play with Friends, and Private Game, where you can play with anyone using passwords.
- The combinations through which you can play over the internet are as follows:
- Up to 1 player per system (you can play with between 2 and 4 players)
- Up to 2 players per system (you can play with between 3 and 4 players)
- Playing over the internet supports the Invite Friend feature. If you select Invite Friend on the screen at which you’re waiting for rivals, your selected Friends can join from the Online Play Invites on their user-page icon in the top left of the HOME Menu.
- Online Mariothon does not support the Invite Friend feature.
- When playing over the internet, all 20 characters and all maps are available, regardless of your current in-game progress.
- When playing over the internet, 70 of the total 80 minigames are available to play.
- The following 10 minigames are not available when playing over the internet.
- Strike It Rich
- Time to Shine
- Take a Stab
- All-Star Swingers
- Rhythm and Bruise
- Pep Rally
- Wiped Out
- Fiddler on the Hoof
- Clearing the Table
- Baton and On
- Play data won’t be saved when playing over the internet.
