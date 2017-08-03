Super Mario Odyssey's Nintendo Switch Box Art Appears To Have Changed

It's relatively unusual for game box art to change after it's been officially revealed, but it seems that Super Mario Odyssey's box has been tweaked slightly: Sombrero Mario has been replaced with Snorkeling Mario.

The change was spotted by Twitter user Nibel, and several retailers now show the updated art. Gamestop, Target, and Amazon have Mario snorkeling, while Walmart and Best Buy still advertise the Sombrero Mario art.

Nintendo slightly changed the Super Mario Odyssey boxart, removing Sombrero Mario for Snorkeling Mario pic.twitter.com/8v9hgNi9JM — Nibel (@Nibellion) August 2, 2017

Interestingly, the official Nintendo website still hasn't changed the box art. As a result, it's hard to say when or why this change was made, or even if it's going to stay this way. However, a quick look at the archived version of Gamestop's page from June shows that the box sported the Sombrero Mario art originally.

Super Mario Odyssey launches on October 27 for Switch. We got a lot of new info about the game at E3 2017, and you can read our impressions here. The game includes local multiplayer where one player controls Mario's hat; in addition, it does not have game over screens.