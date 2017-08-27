Super Mario Odyssey Wins Best Of Gamescom Award, Xbox One X Wins For Best Hardware
And the winners are...
Related
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
Nintendo's Super Mario Odyssey has taken home the top honour at Gamescom's awards show. The upcoming Switch game won the Best of Gamescom award, organisers have announced. It won four others: the "Most Wanted" Consumer Award, the Best Nintendo Switch Console Game, Best Action Game, and Best Family Game.
Odyssey launches this October exclusively for Switch. The console itself continues to be hard to find, but Nintendo recently promised to "ramp up" production of the console heading into the busy holiday season.
Destiny 2 won Best Multiplayer Game and Best Social/Online Game, while the Xbox One X took home the award for Best Hardware. The award for best sports game went to PES 2018, while Best Racing game went to Forza Motorsport 7.
You can see a rundown of all the Gamescom Award winners below, as compiled by Gamasutra.
Gamescom 2017 Award Winners
- Best of Gamescom -- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
- Best DLC -- Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar (EA)
- Best Booth -- Electronic Arts
- Best PS4 Console Game -- Assassin's Creed Origins (Ubisoft)
- Best Xbox One Console Game -- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Warner Bros.)
- Best Nintendo Switch Console Game -- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
- Best PC Game -- Kingdom Come: Deliverance (Koch Media)
- Best Mobile Game -- Metroid: Samus Returns (Nintendo)
- Best Role Playing Game -- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (Bandai Namco)
- Best Racing Game -- Forza Motorsport 7 (Microsoft)
- Best Action Game -- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
- Best Simulation Game -- Project Cars 2 (Bandai Namco)
- Best Sports Game -- PES 2018 (Konami)
- Best Family Game -- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
- Best Strategy Game -- Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft)
- Best Puzzle/Skill Game -- God's Trigger (Techland)
- Best Social/Online Game -- Destiny 2 (Activision Blizzard)
- Best Causal Game -- Hidden Agenda (Sony)
- Best Multiplayer Game -- Destiny 2 (Activision Blizzard)
- Best Virtual Reality Game -- Fallout 4 VR (ZeniMAx)
- Best Hardware -- Xbox One X (Microsoft)
- "Most Wanted" Consumer Award -- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo)
- Indie Award -- Double Kick Heroes (Headbang Club)
Join the conversation