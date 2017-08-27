Super Mario Odyssey Wins Best Of Gamescom Award, Xbox One X Wins For Best Hardware

Nintendo's Super Mario Odyssey has taken home the top honour at Gamescom's awards show. The upcoming Switch game won the Best of Gamescom award, organisers have announced. It won four others: the "Most Wanted" Consumer Award, the Best Nintendo Switch Console Game, Best Action Game, and Best Family Game.

Odyssey launches this October exclusively for Switch. The console itself continues to be hard to find, but Nintendo recently promised to "ramp up" production of the console heading into the busy holiday season.

Destiny 2 won Best Multiplayer Game and Best Social/Online Game, while the Xbox One X took home the award for Best Hardware. The award for best sports game went to PES 2018, while Best Racing game went to Forza Motorsport 7.

You can see a rundown of all the Gamescom Award winners below, as compiled by Gamasutra.

Gamescom 2017 Award Winners