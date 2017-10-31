Super Mario Odyssey: Where To Find Every Warp Painting

Super Mario Odyssey has been out for a few days now, but many players are still only scratching the surface of Mario's first Switch adventure. Unlike the more linear level design of Super Mario Galaxy, Odyssey hearkens back to Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine with its many sprawling, sandbox-style Kingdoms, each of which houses a myriad of Power Moons and other collectibles to find.

Mario traverses to each Kingdom in his hat-shaped airship, the Odyssey, but that isn't the plumber's only means of traveling between levels. Scattered about many of the Kingdoms are warp paintings, which will instantly transport you back to a specific world without having to take your ship. Not only are these paintings a convenient way to quickly revisit a previous level, they also drop you off in an out-of-reach area of the kingdom, where you can pick up a new Power Moon.

There are 10 warp paintings scattered about Mario Odyssey, some of which are hidden better than others. In the video above, we take a look at all of the painting locations hidden throughout the game and which Kingdom they transport you to. The video contains some spoilers, so be advised if you'd like to find the paintings for yourself.

Super Mario Odyssey launched for Nintendo Switch on October 27. For more about the game, be sure to check out six things we wish we knew before starting, as well as our roundup of guides, features, and everything you need to know about Super Mario Odyssey.