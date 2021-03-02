Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Theme Coming To Tetris 99 This Week

Nintendo is holding another event in Tetris 99 event this week. The online puzzler's 20th Maximus Cup kicks off at 11 PM PT on March 4, and it gives players a chance to unlock a new theme based on Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, complete with Fury Bowser's awesome theme music.

Like previous Tetris 99 events, this week's Maximus Cup is a point competition. You'll receive a number of points depending on how well you place each round, with the Mario 3D World theme unlocking once you've amassed at least 100 points. Nintendo shared a preview of the theme in action below.

The Maximus Cup event runs until 10:59 PM PT on March 8 (1:59 AM ET on March 9), so you'll have until then to earn enough points and unlock the Mario 3D World theme.

As usual, you'll need to have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play Tetris 99 online and participate in the event. Individual subscriptions cost $4 for one month, $8 for three months, and $20 for one year, while an annual family plan--which covers up to eight Nintendo Account holders across multiple systems--costs $35.

Tetris 99 was developed by Arika, which also worked on Super Mario Bros. 35. That game was released as part of Nintendo's Super Mario 35th anniversary celebration and is likewise free to download and play for Switch Online members. Like some other Mario products, however, it's a limited-time release; the game will only be available until March 31.