Summer Games Done Quick 2023 Wraps Up With $2.2 Million Raised

Summer Games Done Quick 2023 wrapped up its week long 24-hour event on Sunday with $2.2 million raised for its charity partner Doctors Without Borders. Some of the highlights of the event included a blindfolded Breath of the Wild run, a launch day tournament for Street Fighter 6, and a tutorial for speedrunning Bastion.

The summer speedrunning event was held in person at the Hilton Minneapolis from May 28 to June 4, with speedruns scheduled back-to-back for the entire length of the event. Summer Games Done Quick was also broadcast live on Twitch, and all runs are available to watch back on Games Done Quick's YouTube.

Since the first Games Done Quick event in 2010, the organisation has raised over $46.2 million for charities including Doctors Without Borders, Prevent Cancer Foundation, Organization for Autism Research, CARE, and the Malala Fund.

One of the standout runs of the week was Bubzia's blindfolded Breath of the Wild run, which was completed even faster than estimated in a total of one hour and 33 minutes. The run showed off the runner's fantastic technical skills, paired with in-depth expert analysis of the techniques on show. The blindfolded BOTW run was scheduled as a bonus event, meaning it would only happen if fans reached a certain donation threshold--in this case $2 million.

Games Done Quick's next event is the all-women Flame Fatales showcase in August.