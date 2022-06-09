Summer Game Fest Live 2022 Biggest Games & Announcements

Summer Game Fest Live 2022, the big livestreamed event hosted by Geoff Keighley, took place earlier today, and as expected, it featured a wide variety of games and announcements. While, as Keighley said in advance, it wasn't heavy on a ton of brand-new reveals, it did still pack in some surprises (along with confirmation of a big leak concerning The Last of Us).

You can rewatch the stream in its entirety below, but we've also rounded up all of the highlights--the biggest news, announcements, and games from Summer Game Fest Live. This includes a returning Street Fighter 6 character, the first Callisto Protocol gameplay, a look at a campaign mission from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and even more Last of Us news than that leak revealed.

Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 was just showcased during PlayStation State of Play earlier this month, and exclusive new gameplay footage was shown during Summer Game Fest Live. "America's Hero" Guile is, naturally, returning, with his incredibly flat hairdo still intact despite the move to a more realistic art style. We get to see him absolutely annihilate Ryu, including using a ridiculously powerful special move that kicks him way into the air. It's coming in 2023 to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Aliens: Dark Descent

A new Alien game, Aliens: Dark Descent, debuted during the event, showing a squad of space marines who were quite ill-prepared to deal with the Xenomorph threat. Though the trailer was entirely pre-rendered, it seems to feature a balance of sci-fi action and horror that made the original Alien films so successful. It's coming in 2023 to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS4, and PC.

The Callisto Protocol

Ahead of its release later this year, we've finally seen an uninterrupted "raw" gameplay slice of The Callisto Protocol. The footage included a look at new enemies and a new weapon, and it's clear that Dead Space's DNA is alive throughout The Callisto Protocol without feeling like it's an outright imitator. Action-heavy moments are preceded by slow, tense exploration sections, with moaning enemies heard in the distance. The Callisto Protocol releases December 2 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

As promised, we got our first look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign at Summer Game Fest Live. The mission, "Dark Water," opens on the Atlantic coastline and features special forces moving toward a cargo ship that's carrying a missile. It certainly sounds familiar if you've played the previous Modern Warfare games, at least on paper, with the operatives carefully ascending staircases and taking out targets before they can react. Just what could this mission mean for our globetrotting, world-saving operation? We'll have to wait until October 28 when the game comes to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Warzone 2.0 is also coming later this year.

Witchfire

Witchfire looks to be a perfect mix of snappy first-person shooting and dark fantasy that should appeal to fans of Van Helsing or even the classic Warhammer franchise. In the gameplay demonstration, we see enemies conjuring fiery pentagrams as the player ruthlessly cuts them down to size with revolvers, bolt-action rifles, machine guns, and a crossbow. The game will be entering early access "soon" via the Epic Games Store.

Stormgate

Ex-Blizzard developers have come together to create a brand-new real-time strategy game, Stormgate, and it looks to scratch that science-fiction itch that Blizzard seemingly doesn't want to scratch anymore. Stormgate, revealed via a CG trailer, features an agent of some organization discovering a mysterious technology, which sees many metal shards come together to form a shell. Before she can grab it, however, a Diablo-looking monster gets in her way, triggering a battle against a quick, destructive mech. Stormgate's beta kicks off in 2023. It will be free-to-play and features three-player cooperative play alongside competitive options.

Goat Simulator 3

Yes, Dead Island 2 still exists, and it made its grand… wait, never mind. Coffee Stain Studios tricked everyone by parodying a very old trailer for the vaporware game before making it very clear that a Goat Simulator sequel is coming. Obviously, it's called Goat Simulator 3, because why even make a second one if you can make a third? It's sure to be full of creative ways to annoy and destroy every person you come across, all while making a ton of noise.

Marvel's Midnight Suns

Spider-Man! Yes, the legendary web-slinging hero is in Marvel's Midnight Suns, as revealed during a CG trailer at Summer Game Fest Live. He'll be joined by a collection of other Marvel heroes, including Wolverine and Ghost Rider, when the strategy game releases this October. Marvel's Midnight Suns is being developed by Firaxis, the same studio behind XCOM 2, so you can expect polished tactical combat when it releases October 7.

Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero, the next game from Genshin Impact creator Hoyoverse, was showcased at the presentation, and the footage showed off how the game's fast-paced urban combat style differs from the fantasy game we all know. The hack-and-slash combat, which features giant mech enemies in a setting reminiscent of Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance. If it's anywhere near as good as Genshin Impact, it could be hugely popular.

Saints Row

The rebooted Saints Row is coming soon, and a free new "Boss Factory" demo is now available for you to create your own character beforehand. That means picking every tiny (or really, really big) detail before it's time to actually take over the world as the leader of everyone's favorite gang. You can make the boss look like you, but if you want to be some weird vampire, instead, that's totally an option. The trailer said "Be Literally Anyone," so we're going to rule our gang as Paddington.

Layers of Fears

Bloober Team is back to the Layers of Fear universe for its late project, but it's not a sequel. Instead, Layers of Fears is a reimagined take on the original two games, including DLC, built in Unreal Engine 5. It should be familiar to those who played those games, but it isn't sticking strictly to what they did in terms of its design, so there will be plenty of surprises in store for veterans. Layers of Fears is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2023.

Gotham Knights

We got a new look at the cooperative action game Gotham Knights near the end of the presentation. The showcase put the focus on Nightwing, giving us an idea of the debt he feels to Gotham and the moves he'll use to take down baddies. In addition to a Fortnite-like glider, Nightwing's batons and acrobatic attacks let him quickly move between targets, and he's capable of taking down even the most heavily armored enemies in direct combat. Gotham Knights arrives to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 25.

The Last of Us

Now a standalone game, the multiplayer mode initially planned for The Last of Us: Part II features an all-new location and features an entirely new location. Writer and The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann didn't give too much away, but said the game will be available next year. Druckmann also gave us a glimpse of The Last of Us HBO series, saying that the last day for filming is actually on June 10. Druckmann directed one of the episodes himself, which focuses on the museum area seen in the game. Though Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson aren't playing Joel and Ellie, they are still in the show in secret roles. And though it had already been leaked earlier in the day, we saw the first trailer for The Last of Us: Part 1, a full remake of the original 2013 game coming September 2.

