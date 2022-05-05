Summer Game Fest 2022 Date Revealed For June 9, Game Announcements Expected

While E3 2022 is canceled, the annual Summer Game Fest event from industry veteran Geoff Keighley is still going ahead, and now the official date and more details have been revealed.

Summer Game Fest Live! 2022 will take place Thursday, June 9, starting at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 6 PM GMT. Keighley will host this event, which promises game announcements and reveals, while it also includes the Day of the Devs event. This is right before the Microsoft & Bethesda showcase on June 12.

We Have A Date!

Don't miss #SummerGameFest streaming live on Thursday, June 9 at 11a PT / 2p ET / 6p GMT.

I'm hosting a live cross-industry showcase. Game announcements, reveals + Day of the Devs.

Lots of events coming in June, keep checking https://t.co/Hp7WuLrjXk pic.twitter.com/NCfvdjNMXk — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 5, 2022

Last year's Summer Game Fest Live! event was a big show, featuring the first gameplay footage for Elden Ring and the announcement of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. Last year's event also had appearances from Ryan Reynolds, Jeff Goldblum, and Giancarlo Esposito, as well as a musical performance by Weezer.

As of yet, however, there is no word yet on what to expect from Summer Game Fest Live! 2022. But the organizers say viewers can look forward to "world premieres, trailers, news, and updates from the world's top game developers and platforms." In addition to being streamed on places like YouTube and Twitch, Summer Game Fest Live! 2022 will be screened in some IMAX theaters.

As for Day of the Devs, this will immediately follow the showcase, featuring a range of titles from independent game developers. 2022 marks the 10th anniversary of Day of the Devs.

Most Anticipated PlayStation Games For 2022 And Beyond See More

Gamescom is also expected to return this year with an in-person component. The full details of this summer's video game convention schedule are not available yet, but keep checking back for more.