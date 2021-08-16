Street Fighter V Gameplay Trailer Shows Rival Schools Graduate Akira In Action

Capcom is digging into its fighting game past for its next Street Fighter V roster addition, as this week will see the release of Rival Schools' Akira Kazama. Akira won't be alone in her fights, as her brother Daigo will be able to lend a fist with assist moves that make up her trademark offense and Kikio Kai energy blast special attack.

The brawler's arsenal also includes V-Skills that enhance her Kiko Rensei attack and upgrade her Tsutenda combo into an airborne opponent-juggling move.

Akira's V Trigger, Otoko No Senaka, summons Daigo for a slam attack, while her second V Trigger, Haten no Kamae, changes her fighting stance and gives her access to a few new attacks. Oro will join Akira this week, while Street Fighter V's final DLC character, Luke Fox, has already been shown off. An original character, Luke represents "the future of the franchise," Capcom says, and will arrive in November.

Street Fighter's second Fortnite kicked off this month, as Cammy and Guile dropped onto the battle royale island as a pair of new skins and an in-game competition.

In more fighting game news, the Evo tournament is returning to an in-person format at its regular location in Las Vegas in 2022. This year's major tournament was a digital event due to the current coronavirus pandemic, as well as the first one held under Sony's ownership since it acquired Evo.