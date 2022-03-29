Street Fighter 5's Final, Definitive Update Adds Graphics Filters, Balance Changes

Capcom is wrapping up its support for 2016's Street Fighter V: Champion Edition with one final, massive update. Officially called the "Definitive Update," Street Fighter V is being sent off with a suite of graphics options, new outfits, and most importantly, a variety of balance changes.

Street Fighter V's new cosmetic changes are mostly limited to its offline modes. Two new screen filters, which give the game either a cel-shaded or pixelated style are now available, though the latter makes it much more difficult to actually see what's happening in-game. Players will also be able to customize all of Street Fighter V's 45 characters with new tracksuit colors that can be purchased with Fight Money, the game's main currency. However, colors will also be released for free following matches of the Capcom Pro Tour event, with every color being made free once it's over.

Additionally, Capcom has added remixes of the themes for each character added to Street Fighter V this season. Players can set these remixes as background battle tracks in-game.

Anyone who just cares about their characters should take a read through Street Fighter V's sizable changelist. While the game's Definitive Update added a small number of general changes, each character has also received their own adjustments. It's not clear how these changes will affect the game's meta, but anyone who knows their characters inside and out will surely notice a difference.

With Street Fighter V's last update rolled out, Capcom is likely turning its attention to Street Fighter 6. The game is largely a mystery, but one thing's for sure: Ryu is wider than ever.