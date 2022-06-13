Street Fighter 6 News Is Going To Quiet Down For A While

There's been no shortage of Street Fighter 6 news since the game was officially revealed, as Capcom has divulged more details on its core combat, revealed some familiar faces on its roster, and even showed how you can brutally mock Ryu. Expect news on Street Fighter 6's development to slow down for a while though, as Capcom continues developing the fighting game so that it can make its 2023 launch date.

"We have had so much fun showing you what Street Fighter 6 is all about this past week and a half," Capcom tweeted. "While we prepare to show you what's next, we are going to be a bit more on the quiet side for a short while as we return to the development dojo. Thank you!"

There's still plenty of Street Fighter 6 news to dig into before Capcom provides a fresh update on development--and a few other games in today's Capcom Showcase--such as Guile's big reveal at Summer Game Fest Live and how the game will implement rollback netcode so that multiplayer matches can have as little lag as possible. GameSpot's Tamoor Hussain also wents hands-on with Street Fighter 6, and has praised the game for feeling like it's already in main event shape when it makes its debut next year.

"Capcom has clearly paid attention to what the community likes and dislikes about Street Fighter 5, as well as other entries in the series, and Street Fighter 6 feels like the result of carefully considering all of that," Hussain wrote in his Street Fighter 6 preview.