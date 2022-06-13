Street Fighter 6 News Is Going To Quiet Down For A While

After showing off Street Fighter 6 this month, Capcom is headed back to the development dojo.

By on

Comments

There's been no shortage of Street Fighter 6 news since the game was officially revealed, as Capcom has divulged more details on its core combat, revealed some familiar faces on its roster, and even showed how you can brutally mock Ryu. Expect news on Street Fighter 6's development to slow down for a while though, as Capcom continues developing the fighting game so that it can make its 2023 launch date.

"We have had so much fun showing you what Street Fighter 6 is all about this past week and a half," Capcom tweeted. "While we prepare to show you what's next, we are going to be a bit more on the quiet side for a short while as we return to the development dojo. Thank you!"

Click To Unmute
  1. Diablo 4 Is All About Player Choice - Developer Interview
  2. Diablo 4 Necromancer, PvP, World Boss Gameplay with Commentary
  3. Diablo 4 - Official Xbox Gameplay Showcase
  4. Diablo 4 - Official Necromancer Cinematic Reveal Trailer
  5. Overwatch 2 - Official Free 2 Play Release Date Trailer
  6. How Sonic Frontiers Brings Sonic Into An Open World - Developer Interview | Summer Game Fest 2022
  7. Warhammer 40,000 Darktide - How Is It Different From Vermintide & Left 4 Dead? | Summer Game Fest 2022
  8. Pentiment Announcement Trailer
  9. Why Pentiment Is Fallout New Vegas Designer’s Dream Project
  10. How Redfall's Vampires Are Different | Summer Game Fest 2022
  11. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Gameplay | Summer Game Fest 2022
  12. Every Reveal for Xbox Game Show in 10 Minutes

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: How Street Fighter 6 Is Earning Its Title - Street Fighter 6 Developer Interview

There's still plenty of Street Fighter 6 news to dig into before Capcom provides a fresh update on development--and a few other games in today's Capcom Showcase--such as Guile's big reveal at Summer Game Fest Live and how the game will implement rollback netcode so that multiplayer matches can have as little lag as possible. GameSpot's Tamoor Hussain also wents hands-on with Street Fighter 6, and has praised the game for feeling like it's already in main event shape when it makes its debut next year.

"Capcom has clearly paid attention to what the community likes and dislikes about Street Fighter 5, as well as other entries in the series, and Street Fighter 6 feels like the result of carefully considering all of that," Hussain wrote in his Street Fighter 6 preview.

Most Anticipated PlayStation Games For 2022 And Beyond
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Street Fighter 6
PC
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Summer Game Fest 2022
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)