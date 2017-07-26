Street Fighter 5's New DLC Out Now, Includes New Character, Stages, And Costumes

The latest batch of DLC for Street Fighter V is now available. Players can get their hands on the game's newest fighter, Abigail, as well as an assortment of new and retro costumes and stages.

Abigail is no doubt the biggest addition to the game--both literally and figuratively. The beefy bruiser hails from Capcom's Final Fight series and is an imposing presence on the battlefield, towering over other Street Fighter characters at eight feet tall. Players can purchase Abigail through the game's $30 Season 2 Character Pass, which also includes Akuma, Kolin, Ed, and one more character who has yet to be announced. He can also be purchased individually for $6 (or 100,000 in-game Fight Money). You can watch a trailer for him at the top of this story.

In addition to Abigail, Street Fighter V players can now purchase a variety of new costumes. Capcom has released a trio of retro outfits for Alex, Ibuki, and Juri. These costumes are inspired by older Street Fighter titles; Alex and Ibuki's outfits are based on their respective looks in Street Fighter III, while Juri's is taken from Street Fighter IV. Additionally, Capcom has released new sports outfits for Ibuki, Laura, and Rashid, as well as the Champion's Choice costume for Guile. Each outfit retails individually for $4, while the Champion's Choice costume is $6. You can see screenshots of them above.

Finally, three new stages are available for purchase. The first is Abigail's home stage, Metro City Bay Area, which is based on his level from Final Fight. Players can also purchase the iconic Suzaku Castle, Ryu's home stage from Street Fighter II. The final new stage is Kanzuki Family Stadium. The former two can be purchased for $4 (70,000 FM), while the latter goes for $10 and is included alongside Guile's Champion's Choice costume in the $25 Capcom Pro Tour 2017 Premier Pass.