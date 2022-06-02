Cyberpunk Cat Game Stray Coming July 19, Will Be Free Through PlayStation Plus' Higher Tiers

Stray, the highly-anticipated cyberpunk adventure game in which players take on the role of backpack-wearing cat working its way through a robot-infested city, now has a release date. Originally slated for release in "early 2022," the game officially hits PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on July 19. Stray will also be the first day one release for the new and improved PlayStation Plus subscription service, meaning those subscribed to PS+ at its highest tiers will have access to the game without needing to purchase it.

Set in a dystopian city, Stray follows a cat who gains the ability to communicate with humans after encountering a drone named B12. Alongside the small robot, the furry lil' friend must navigate the city using its cat-like reflexes and propensity for pushing objects off ledges to avoid enemies, solve puzzles, and survive.

Stray is available to wishlist on the PlayStation store, and up for preorder over on Steam. Stray's release date was shared during the PlayStation State of Play event, which also brought news on Final Fantasy XVI, Street Fighter 6, and Resident Evil 4's remake.