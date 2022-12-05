Stranger Things Star David Harbour Wants To Be In The Next God Of War

Stranger Things and Violent Night star David Harbour would love to be a part of whatever's next for God of War.

In an interview with Video Games FN about his general affection for video games and an upcoming role in a horror game with Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, he was asked what other video game projects he would like to be involved in. He said, “I really like what those guys in the God of War universe are doing with my buddy Richard Schiff as Odin. They sort of mess around with that genre too, and they're always surprising in terms of these gods and they wind up becoming--Thor is a big old jerk and Odin being this kind of older intellectual." He concluded by saying, "I'd be interested in possibly doing some of that.”

David Harbour is far from alone for his admiration for the most recent God of War, as it is now the fastest-selling first-party PlayStation game ever. As the game wrapped up the franchise's Norse saga, if David Harbour were to be a part of the next game, it would presumably involve a new mythological framework.

In addition to the aforementioned horror game, David Harbour is already involved in a PlayStation project. He will star in the Gran Turismo movie alongside Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, and Darren Barnet. God of War will also have an adaptation via an Amazon streaming show.