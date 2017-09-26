Stephen King's It Sequel Release Date Confirmed

The sequel to the horror smash It has a confirmed release date. It has been announced that the follow-up to the Stephen King hit will arrive in theaters on September 6, 2019. This is almost exactly two years after the first movie was released.

It was always planned as a two part adaptation of King's 1987 novel. The first movie focuses upon a group of kids in the 1980s as they deal the shapeshifting creature of the title, while the second film will return to the characters, as adults, 30 years later. Although there have been no casting announcements so far, we know director Andy Muschietti will return to helm the sequel.

In a recent interview with GameSpot, producer Seth Grahame-Smith explained that work had already begun on the script for the It sequel. "We are locked and loaded and ready to jump in the minute they say 'go,'" he said. "The script is not done, but the script is being worked on. Obviously we, all the filmmakers, are just champing at the bit to get started, and we have a very exciting shape, and [It co-writer Gary Dauberman] is working away."

It is now the most successful horror movie of all time, both domestically and worldwide. To date the film has made $478 million internationally, beating the previous record holder, 1973's The Exorcist. However, it should be noted that this is an unadjusted gross, and obviously The Exorcist's $441 million take would far exceed It's total if adjusted for inflation.

In related news, it was recently reported that Muschietti has also signed on to develop a live-action version of the classic '80s animated series Robotech.