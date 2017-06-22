Steam Summer Sale's Best Anime Game Deals
From fighting games to visual novels.
Valve has launched the annual Summer sale on Steam. Many of the featured games are anime-related and were originally Sony exclusives before coming to PC.
These include visual novels like Danganronpa, action games like Attack on Titan, and more. Some are based on anime while others were later adapted into anime; we've also included games that aren't technically anime but are anime-inspired, like Hatoful Boyfriend.
There are too many games to list here, but the following are some of the best deals on the best-rated games in the anime category:
- Amnesia: Memories -- $3
- Attack on Titan / A.O.T. Wings of Freedom -- $30
- Clannad -- $17.49
- Corpse Party -- $9.74
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc -- $15
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair -- $15
- Danganronpa 1 + 2 Bundle -- $27
- Disgaea PC -- $8
- Disgaea 2 PC -- $13.39
- Hatoful Boyfriend -- $2
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou -- $24.34
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 -- $6
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 -- $10
- Steins;Gate -- $21
- Tales of Berseria -- $30
- Tales of Symphonia -- $5
- Tales of Zestiria -- $12.50
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late -- $7.79
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games -- $33.74
The Steam Summer sale runs from now until July 5.
