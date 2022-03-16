Steam Leak Reveals Potential Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection PC Release Date

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which bundles together Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy, might have had its release date leaked. SteamDB creator Pavel Djundik reshared a discovery from Steam's API that suggests that Uncharted might make its Steam debut on July 15.

That's the date assigned to the Legacy of Thieves Collection in Steam's backend, apparently. According to Djundik, Valve requires developers to include a planned release date for games for them to receive a store page, and these timestamps are visible in Steam's API even for unreleased games, Djundik said.

The date could be a placeholder, so maybe don't book any time off work yet to play until Sony makes an official release date announcement for the Legacy of Thieves Collection. This will mark the Uncharted franchise's debut on PC.

Officially, the Legacy of Thieves Collection is due for release on PC later in 2022. It was released on PS5 in January behind a mostly positive critical reception.

Sony has yet to detail the PC-specific features and upgrades, as well as the system requirements, but that information should come to light in due course. On PS5, Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy benefitted from improved visuals and frame rate. Legacy of Thieves Collection will be just the latest big PC release from Sony, following Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and God of War.

No brand-new entries in the main Uncharted series have been announced. Recently, however, developers from Naughty Dog said they have a "never say never" attitude about making Uncharted 5.