Steam Deck Replacement Parts And Guides Are Now Available

Your right to repair your Steam Deck just got a whole lot more efficient now that Valve has teamed up with iFixit to offer replacement parts and manuals.

Since it launched earlier this year, upgrades for the Steam Deck have largely been on the software side for the handheld gaming system, but this week, Valve announced that it will offer options for DIY hardware upgrades and repairs.

Thumbsticks, screens, fans, and more being will be provided through PC parts website iFixit, alongside plenty of repair guides so that you'll know exactly what to do when a certain parts needs to be replaced. "We designed Steam Deck to be repairable, and it just makes sense to us to work with iFixit to enable customers to repair and replace parts on their own," Valve said in a blog post.

Over on Twitter, iFixit also added that it will have more replacement parts available to order, with a full reveal coming later in the year.

Other recent additions to the Steam Deck include Windows 10 and Windows 11 audio drivers, quality-of-life updates, and a 40hz refresh rate that helps conserve battery life. If you've just picked up Valve's gaming device, you can check out our features on the best Steam Deck games and how to install a MicroSD card on it.

