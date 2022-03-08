Steam Deck Preorder Updates: Find Out If You're In The Q3 Group

Valve has sent out the second batch of Steam Deck reservation emails to people in the Q1 group. As announced previously, all people in the Q1 reservation group will get an email by the end of March. The emails will be staggered, however, with March 7 marking the second wave updates sent.

For future batches in March, Valve will "continue sending emails to Q1 reservers in the order their reservations were made on a weekly basis…March 14, 21, 28." Valve will begin sending emails to people who made Q2 reservations in April.

People in the reservation queue can also now check if they're in the Q3 group over at Steam Deck's page. Unfortunately, that also means you'll know if you're in the after-Q3 group, as some people are noting.

In GameSpot's Steam Deck Review, Alessandro Barbosa wrote: "The Steam Deck "The Steam Deck is a wonderfully constructed and powerful portable PC that can, in the right hands, be a lot more than what Valve envisions with SteamOS, given your patience to work with Linux or replace it entirely. That isn't a requirement, however, and in some cases antithetical to the device Valve is pitching here. What the Steam Deck excels at is being a mobile hub for your Steam games, giving you enough to work with to get the best out of a selection of games you can't go without while away from your desktop."

Valve started shipping out the Steam Deck on February 28. Here's a guide to everything we know about the Steam Deck.