Steam Deck Preorder Holders Are Going To Incredible Lengths To Figure Out Their Place In Line

With a little bit of maths, people with Steam Deck preorders now have a rough idea of when they'll get a shipping update.

By on

Comments

Steam Deck fans who have preordered the gaming system may have just cracked the formula for when they can expect to see their device ship out. Over on Reddit, users have managed to excavate data from Steam's source code for their preorders, using that information to roughly nail down the window in which they'll receive an order email letting them know that the Steam Deck has been shipped out.

Using this "epoch time" code, the information is compiled into a list with other users who also supplied information from their preorders. Using the system, people can track down the text "rtReserveTime" and copy the number into the Reddit thread. Once calculated--using the epoch converter link--the number will detail how many seconds passed since Jan 1, 1970, and represents when Valve accepted their preorder.

Click To Unmute
  1. 9 Easy Tricks To Defeat BOTW Minibosses
  2. Firearms Expert Reacts To MORE Borderlands 3 Guns
  3. Overwatch 2 - Official Sojourn Gameplay Trailer
  4. Halo Infinite New Maps Catalyst & Breaker Are Very Different | GameSpot News
  5. The Aiming System That Broke Weird West
  6. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Xur Location April 15, 2022
  7. Call of Duty: Mobile - Crash Into Paradise | S3 Cinematic
  8. Halo Infinite | Catalyst & Breaker – Season 2 Map Previews
  9. Horizon Forbidden West - Gameplay Trailer | PS4 Pro
  10. PUBG MOBILE | Chicken Dinner in AFTERMATH
  11. When Cyberpunk 2077's Expansion Releases | GameSpot News
  12. The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle Gameplay Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Steam Deck Video Review

With that number discovered, you'll be able to roughly determine your place in Valve's line for your Steam Deck. You can see just how far the queue progressed since the last set of orders on the main Reddit thread for this topic.

Since the first batch of units shipped, Steam Deck owners have performed a number of experiments with Valve's mobile gaming PC. One modder discovered how to make the Steam Deck more powerful--and much less portable--with an external GPU, a new firmware update has made offline mode more convenient, and Xbox Cloud streaming is kind of supported through the Edge browser on the system.

In GameSpot's Steam Deck review, Alessandro Barbosa called the device a "wonderfully constructed and powerful portable PC." Preorders of the Steam Deck are currently going out in waves, with the second wave slated to begin rolling out in April.

Most Anticipated PC Games For 2022 And Beyond
See More

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)