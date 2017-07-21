Stargate Returns This Fall, Watch Teaser For New Show

While the 1994 sci-fi hit Stargate was not followed by any further movies, it did spawn a hugely popular, long-running TV franchise. It has now been announced that the property is to return with a new show titled Stargate: Origins.

Stargate: Origins is a 10-part show that will debut this fall. The news was announced at a panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con celebrating the 20th anniversary of Stargate SG-1. It was also revealed that the series will debut on MGM's new dedicated Stargate streaming channel, Stargate Command.

Stargate: Origins will focus on the character of Catherine Langford, who featured in the movie and is the daughter of the man who discovered the ancient interstellar gate of the title. A first teaser was screened--check it out below:

In a statement, Kevin Conroy, president of digital and new platforms at MGM, said: "We've been eager to revisit the Stargate franchise, and create an all-new story that honors the founding mythos and gives loyal fans more mystery and adventure. We view Stargate: Origins as a thank you to fans who have been keeping the spirit of the franchise alive for nearly 25 years.

"With the increasing popularity of digitally native content that can be streamed to any device, MGM is committed to the production of premium linear mid-form content and are proud to launch with Stargate: Origins."

According to Variety, the Stargate Command channel will have both paid-for and free elements, and will provide a "comprehensive collection of content related to the franchise," although it is unknown whether the movie or earlier shows will be available.

The film was directed by Independence Day's Roland Emmerich. Stargate SG-1 followed three years later and ran until 2007. Other shows include Stargate Atlantis and Stargate Universe, plus the animated series Stargate Infinity.