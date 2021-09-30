Starfield Will Be Fully Localized Into Japanese -- 300 Voice Actors, 150,000 Lines Of Dialogue

Microsoft's Tokyo Game Show event took place in Japan this week, and one of the big announcements was that Bethesda's Starfield will be localized into Japanese as part of Bethesda's largest translation project in the company's history.

More than 300 actors recorded 150,000+ lines of dialogue for the game's localization for Japan. You can watch Bethesda's Todd Howard talk about the localization effort in the new video below. Starfield is slated for launch in November 2022 across Xbox and PC.

Additionally, Deathloop developer Arkane announced that the team's new open-world FPS Redfall will be fully localized as well for Japan. The game is slated for release in summer 2022. Arkane's Harvey Smith made the announcement in the video below, which features some of the localized voiceover.

For more on Microsoft's announcements at Tokyo Game Show, check out this big roundup of news on Xbox's website. In other news, Take-Two's Strauss Zelnick recently claimed that Xbox Game Pass has more than 30 million subscribers, though Phil Spencer had something to say about that.