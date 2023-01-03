Starfield Is Still On Track To Release In The "First Half" Of 2023, Bethesda Confirms

2023 is shaping up to be a big year for Microsoft, as its acquisition of Bethesda begins to bear fruit with not one but two major releases exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and PC. With Starfield being delayed beyond its planned November 2022 release date, Bethesda Game Studios has once again confirmed that its spacefaring simulator will be arriving in the first half of 2023 by updating the support page for the game.

While things can change, for now, the page now has a line of text that confirms that Starfield will arrive "exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC in the first half of 2023" underneath a release date query. Bethesda has also been releasing more information about Starfield in recent months, which is usually a good sign that development is on track toward a final release date.

Lead quest designer Will Shen recently spoke about Bethesda's approach to factions in Starfield and how players will be able to interact with all of them, game director Todd Howard has mentioned "classic Bethesda-style dialogue" options in a previous interview, and in a wide-ranging interview with Lex Fridman, Howard spoke candidly about a number of other topics related to Starfield.

Beyond Starfield, Microsoft is also gearing up to release Arkane's vampire-hunting loot-and-shooter Redfall in the first half of 2023. It's unclear which game is releasing first, although it is rumored that Redfall will be out in late May. Both of Microsoft's newest first-party exclusives are going to be pricy though, as each game will cost $70 to own as part of a reflection on the "content, scale, and technical complexity of these titles" according to the company. Alternatively, both games will be available as day one releases through Xbox Game Pass.

For more on Bethesda's first new IP in decades, you can read more in GameSpot's everything that we know about Starfield feature.