Starfield And Redfall Delayed To 2023

Bethesda has announced that two of its upcoming games, Starfield and Redfall, have been delayed to 2023. Starfield originally had a release date of November 11 for PC and Xbox Series X|S, while Redfall's launch date had yet to be determined.

"The teams at Arkane Austin and Bethesda Game Studios have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to insure that you receive the best, most polished versions of them," Bethesda said in a statement.

An update on Redfall and Starfield. pic.twitter.com/pqDtx26Uu6 — Bethesda (@bethesda) May 12, 2022

Here at Arkane Austin, we've decided to delay the launch of Redfall. The team needs more time to bring the game to life. Thank you so much for your continued support. Redfall is our most ambitious game yet, and we can’t wait to show it off soon. -Harvey Smith and Arkane Austin https://t.co/z9JVgzOz4r — Arkane Studios (@ArkaneStudios) May 12, 2022

Starfield's slip to 2023 is more shocking, as back in June Bethesda's Todd Howard said that he was positive that the game would avoid being delayed. "We're confident in the date," Howard said at the time. "Otherwise, we wouldn't be announcing it."

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer also recently tweeted that he'd met with Bethesda, so it's likely that the decision to delay the game was discussed at the company this week.

Really great to be @bethesda seeing games and talking with the talented teams here. So good to be back in studios again. pic.twitter.com/A3XgRM3qQe — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) May 10, 2022

Even without Starfield and Redfall being headline acts for Xbox in 2022, they're likely bound to have a big presence at the upcoming Xbox and Bethesda Summer Games Showcase on June 12. Gameplay for either title has yet to be revealed, so the joint Xbox and Bethesda event would be a great platform to show off what players will be doing in each title.

Not too much is known about Arkane's Redfall at this point in time, although leaked images did suggest that the game will resemble a fusion between Borderlands-style loot-shooter action and vampire hunting.