Starfield And Redfall Delayed To 2023

Bethesda has officially pushed back to of its biggest games to 2023.

Bethesda has announced that two of its upcoming games, Starfield and Redfall, have been delayed to 2023. Starfield originally had a release date of November 11 for PC and Xbox Series X|S, while Redfall's launch date had yet to be determined.

"The teams at Arkane Austin and Bethesda Game Studios have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to insure that you receive the best, most polished versions of them," Bethesda said in a statement.

Starfield's slip to 2023 is more shocking, as back in June Bethesda's Todd Howard said that he was positive that the game would avoid being delayed. "We're confident in the date," Howard said at the time. "Otherwise, we wouldn't be announcing it."

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer also recently tweeted that he'd met with Bethesda, so it's likely that the decision to delay the game was discussed at the company this week.

Even without Starfield and Redfall being headline acts for Xbox in 2022, they're likely bound to have a big presence at the upcoming Xbox and Bethesda Summer Games Showcase on June 12. Gameplay for either title has yet to be revealed, so the joint Xbox and Bethesda event would be a great platform to show off what players will be doing in each title.

Not too much is known about Arkane's Redfall at this point in time, although leaked images did suggest that the game will resemble a fusion between Borderlands-style loot-shooter action and vampire hunting.

