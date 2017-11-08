Star Wars Versions Of $1200 Titan Xp GPU Revealed

If you've got a clear PC case, a need to upgrade your GPU, and some disposable income, Nvidia's latest video card reveal might be for you. The hardware manufacturer announced two Star Wars versions of its highest-end GPU, the $1200 Titan Xp.

There's both a light-side version and a dark-side version of the card, and, not surprisingly, they'll be green and red. According to Nvidia's press release, the Jedi Order version of the GPU "simulates the wear and tear and battle-worn finish of many items used by the Rebel Alliance," an effect that the company achieved by subjecting it to "an extensive, corrosive salt spray." It's also got some green lights that are meant to evoke Luke Skywalker's lightsaber.

The Galactic Empire version, meanwhile, has light panels that are meant to remind owners of the design of the Death Star. In addition, it has "simple, clean lines, emulating the high-end, orderly nature of the resource-rich Empire."

If you use Nvidia's GeForce platform, you can preorder the cards now; everyone else will have to wait until mid-November. They'll run you $1200, but they come with a metal badge with either the Empire or the Rebel insignia, so that's nice. Otherwise, the cards have the same specs as the normal Titan Xp.