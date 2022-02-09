Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Coming To Nintendo Switch In April

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo announced as part of its Nintendo Direct event on Wednesday. It will be released on April 20 from developer Aspyr Media.

The game was originally released in 2008 for PS3, Xbox 360, and PC. It also came to Wii, and Nintendo says the new version for Switch is an "enhanced" edition of that. The game supports button and motion controls, as well as local co-op for its Duel mode (which has 27 characters to choose from). It will cost $20 on Nintendo Switch.

Aspyr Media is also working on a Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake, but it has not been announced for Switch.

Wednesday's Nintendo Direct also brought news about a new kart racing game called Disney Speedstorm, as well as a Front Mission remake, and No Man's Sky for Nintendo Switch.

