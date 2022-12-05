Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Date Revealed Early Via Steam Listing

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019's action-adventure game from Respawn, will be released in March 2023, according to the game's Steam page first spotted by Resetera. Some people are seeing a March 15 release date and others are seeing a March 16 date on the page.

The Steam page remains live at the time of publishing. According to a previous report, Jedi: Survivor's release date is scheduled to be officially announced during The Game Awards this week. A new trailer for the game will be shown at the event, too, the report said.

If Jedi: Survivor doesn't sound like your cup of tea, Disney is reportedly planning to launch a new Star Wars title every six months, so another title might not be far behind.

Jedi: Survivor is set five years after the events of 2019's Fallen Order. Players take on the role of Cal Kestis as he "continues to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy."

The game is developed by Apex Legends studio Respawn Entertainment and is being developed for current-generation hardware, so it's not expected to launch on PS4 and Xbox One.

Jedi: Survivor has big shoes to fill, as Jedi: Fallen Order reached 20 million players across all consoles, platforms, and subscription services as of June 2021.

The Game Awards are scheduled for Thursday, December 8, beginning at 4:30 PM PT / 7:30 PM ET. For more, check out GameSpot's guide to everything you need to know about The Game Awards.

