Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Gameplay Trailer Coming To The Game Awards

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to the well-regarded Fallen Order, is coming early next year. EA announced in a press release and revealed on Twitter that a gameplay trailer of Survivor will premiere at The Game Awards on December 8.

Taking place five years after the events of Fallen Order, Jedi: Survivor follows castoff Jedi Cal Kestis as he continues to evade the clutches of the Empire. Based on the previous game, it will feature a Sekiro-inspired combat system, enhanced force powers, and plenty of fan-service.

The journey continues…



Experience the action-packed gameplay of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor @thegameawards – streaming live Dec. 8: https://t.co/1zOZ1Piywh #StarWarsJediSurvivor pic.twitter.com/g2mabUWVXy — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) December 5, 2022

Fans were surprised to see Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's release date on its Steam page earlier this week. The two dates of March 15 and March 16 were shown to certain visitors of the page, but it has now been changed to a more generic "coming soon" message. It's unclear if either of those dates are indeed the final release window.

Survivor is being developed by Respawn Entertainment, who are best-known as the studio behind Apex Legends. Fallen Order was quite the success, reaching 20 million players across all platforms. In other Game Awards news, we've heard from host Geoff Keighley that the festivities will be significantly shorter this year.