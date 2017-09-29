Star Wars Battlefront 2 Trailer Reveals Terrifying Emperor Droids

EA has released another new trailer Star Wars Battlefront II. This video offers a glimpse at one of the scenes from the game's single-player campaign mode and introduces fans to a menacing adversary: Messenger droids.

Battlefront II's campaign is set between the events of the series' sixth and seventh episodes, Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens. Emperor Palpatine has been defeated, but his presence lingers on in the form of the Messenger droids, which are agents of the Emperor's Contingency. Messengers bear a hologram of Palpatine's face and punish members of the Empire and Rebellion alike.

"Early in Star Wars Battlefront II, a Messenger tasks Iden and her father, Garrick Versio, with terrifying instructions," EA reveals in a post on PlayStation Blog. "We don’t want to reveal much more about this critical sequence, but it's pretty clear that Iden’s 'unusual' mission will place her on a collision course with the last wishes of the fallen Emperor."

Star Wars Battlefront II releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 17. Before then, EA will hold a beta for the game from October 6-9; those who pre-order the title will be able to jump in two days early, on October 4. The beta will be available on all of the aforementioned platforms, though PC players will need to meet these specs in order to participate.