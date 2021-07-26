Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Mod Features Dom Toretto As Darth Maul Killing Everyone In Sight

A fan-made Star Wars: Battlefront II mod swaps out Darth Maul for Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto from Fast and Furious, and it's a sight to behold. Published on Reddit by user RyZe26 (via GamesRadar), the footage features Toretto, wearing his trademark sleeveless t-shirt, smashing through rebels with Maul's lightsaber.

The music is not anything from Star Wars, but instead it's the song "Bandolero" by Don Omar and Tego Calderon that was featured in Tokyo Drift and has since become popularized on TikTok.

The video is titled "Anything for the Family," and the comments are a delight. "You done it. You SOB's have finally done it. Just equip the card family and he will be unstoppable. So much for balance in the force and balance in the game," one commenter said. Another added, "I live my life a quarter parsec at a time." Someone else commented, "May the family be with you," while another said, "Cant wait to drink corona in space mass."

F9 is performing very well in theaters, where it's made more than $600 million worldwide. Two more films are coming to wrap up the main series in 2023 and 2024.

"I know people are going to feel like it doesn't have to end, but I think all good things should," Vin Diesel said. "There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise has deserved it."

GameSpot's F9 review said the film is the "perfect movie to welcome you back to the theater."

"After a year of staying home, this is worth the trip to your local cineplex. It's loud, explosive, and filled with the type of action dying to be seen on the big screen in a room with other fans to go along with you on the ride," reviewer Chris Hayner said.

As for the Battlefront series, no new games have been announced. However, it seems likely we'll get another one, as the two recent Battlefront titles from EA have sold more than 33 million copies. EA is staying in business with Lucasfilm, though it no longer has an exclusive deal, as Ubisoft is making its own open-world Star Wars game.