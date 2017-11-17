Star Wars Battlefront 2 Microtransactions Removed (Temporarily)! - GS News Roundup

Happy Friday! Join Jess McDonell and Dan Crowd on GameSpot News where we can hopefully wrap up all remaining microtransaction news for the week and year (probably not going to happen)! Here’s what we discuss in today’s episode:

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Microtransaction Mania!

Oh boy, it’s been a huge week of drama for EA, as the internet became completely outraged over the way microtransactions were implemented in Star Wars Battlefront 2. There were responses from developers, major changes to the game, but none of these actions seemed to quell the fire. We chat about the whole debacle in today’s episode.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Is A Game Of The Year Nominee, But Creator Doesn’t Want It

Brendan Greene, aka PlayerUnknown, seems like a genuinely nice guy! Even though he’s the main brain behind 2017’s massive multiplayer battle royale sensation, he recently responded to some Game of the Year nominations in a very courteous and humble way. We discuss the responses and some of the games he’s going up against.

Russia Uses Game Screenshot To Try And Prove USA Is Cooperating With ISIS

Well this is a weird one to close it out. This week, the Russian Ministry of Defence’s official Twitter account posted an image which claimed it had “irrefutable” evidence of US collusion with Islamic State. You’ll never guess what happened next (you will)!

Thanks for joining us this week on GameSpot News. Keep the conversation going by letting us know what you thought about today’s news, and have a great weekend! For more on today’s stories, you can also visit the links below:



