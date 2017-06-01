Star Wars: Battlefront 2 E3 Stream Will Show A 40-Player Battle On Naboo

Electronic Arts has revealed some of its plans for Star Wars: Battlefront II's E3 showing next month. In a blog post, the developer said it will show off The Assault On Theed, which will feature 20 v 20 battles set in the world of the prequel trilogy.

"Clone Troopers will mount a desperate defense against the invading forces of the Separatist Battle Droids," reads a line from the description. "Can the Republic forces stop the relentless crawl of the massive Multi-Troop Transport as it lumbers toward the palace doors?"

The official description goes on to mention some of the other elements of the battle, which takes place in the capital city of Naboo and will feature Darth Maul and Rey.

"Sleek N-1 Starfighters and Vulture Droids scream overhead spewing light and fire. Nimble AT-RT Walkers race around corners, pursued by roaring AATs. Agile Clone Jet Troopers hop from rooftop to rooftop, while rampaging B2 Super Battle Droids level everything in their path. Armies of Clones and Droids sprint across cover, their blazing weapons shattering the tranquility of the once-peaceful capital of Naboo. And at the center of the swirling melee the lightsabers and Darth Maul and Rey cut swaths through the ranks of the battling troopers.

The event will be broadcast on Saturday, June 10, starting at 12:30 PM PT.

Battlefront II launches in November for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Unlike the 2015 original, which shipped 14 million copies, the sequel will have a single-player campaign--John Boyega should be happy. The campaign is being made by Motive Studios, while DICE is again handling the multiplayer.