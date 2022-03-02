Stalker 2 Dev, Based In Ukraine, Gives An Update Amid Russia Attacks

Stalker 2 developer GSC Game World, which is based in Ukraine, has provided an update on how the studio is reacting to and handling itself amid Russia's invasion of the country. GSC Game World's main office is in Kyiv, which has been attacked and continues to be by Russian forces.

Understandably, developers at GSC Game World have focused more on protecting themselves and their families during this time, the studio said in a newly published video. Development on Stalker 2, meanwhile, has taken a back seat. "We are now striving to help our employees and their families to survive. The game development shifted to the sidelines. But we will definitely continue after the victory. Glory to Ukraine," the team said.

The video contains harrowing video of the attacks in Ukraine and the devastation left in the wake. It also demonstrates just how quickly things can change, as GSC Game World said it was editing a video about Stalker 2's motion capture studio up until the attacks began on February 24.

GSC was among the world's first major developers to respond to the crisis in Ukraine, releasing an initial statement in which it expressed optimism that Ukraine's armed forces would prevail.

"Through pain, death, war, fear, and inhuman cruelty, Ukraine will persevere. As it always does," the studio said.

The developer is planning to release Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl later this year, though whether or not the project will be delayed remains to be seen.

In the wake of the attacks, Ukraine has asked PlayStation, Xbox, and eSports organizations to stop supporting Russia. Multiple movie studios have stopped releasing new films in the country, while Apple no longer sells any products there.

If you want to help relief efforts, we've assembled a list of humanitarian organizations like the Ukrainian Red Cross and Unicef that you can donate to.