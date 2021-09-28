PS5 Restock Tracker October Games With Gold Halo Infinite Beta Update October PS Plus Games PS5 Backwards Compatibility Extreme Rules 2021 Results
Square Enix Tokyo Game Show Lineup Includes Stranger Of Paradise And Forspoken

Expect more details on Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin at this year's Tokyo Game Show, as well as Forspoken and the recently announced Chocobo GP.

Square Enix will have a big presence at this year's all-digital Tokyo Game Show, which will include presentations for some of the publisher's most anticipated upcoming games, including Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

Kicking off Square Enix's Tokyo Game Show stream will be a new look at Forspoken on October 1, which received a new trailer as part of a recent PlayStation Showcase. A Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy presentation will be streamed on Saturday, October 2. Square Enix's single-player only Marvel game is set to release on October 26.

Final Fantasy spin-off Stranger of Paradise will have its own hour-long presentation as part of the show on Saturday. A limited-time, PlayStation 5-exclusive demo for the Dark Souls-like action title was released over the summer and saw players battling Chaos himself. Square Enix was adamant about gaining player feedback over the course of the demo period, so perhaps this new look at the game will include changes based on players' suggestions.

The Final Fantasy-themed cart racer Chocobo GP, which was announced in a recent Nintendo Direct, will be highlighted in a presentation on October 3, with Square Enix's stream concluding with a look at mobile battle royale Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier, first announced earlier this year. You can check out the full Square Enix stream schedule here.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Final Fantasy XVI will be appearing at the show. Producer Naoki Yoshida previously said the game was unlikely to be in attendance, but that work on the project was going well, with Final Fantasy XVI's main scenario complete and English voiceovers close to completion as well.

