Square Enix Says Embracer Sale Will Help Fund Its Blockchain Investment

Square Enix is going deep into blockchain, AI, and cloud investments after selling its Western studios to Embracer Group.

By on

2 Comments

Square Enix has shed more light on its decision to sell its Western game development studios and IPs to Embracer Group, as the Japanese company says the deal will further help it invest in the blockchain and other technologies.

The deal--which is valued at $300 million--will see Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal, and Square Enix Montreal join Embracer Group's portfolio of studios, as well. IPs in the sale include Tomb Raider, Deux Ex, and Legacy of Kain, among others.

Click To Unmute
  1. Can King Kong And Godzilla, 400 Changes, And A Beta Save FPS Shooters?
  2. Modern Warfare 2 Footage Shown to High Profile Fans | GameSpot News
  3. 23 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild
  4. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Xur's Location and Items April 29, 2022
  5. Marvel Contest of Champions Trailer
  6. Xbox - May 2022 Games with Gold
  7. Sifu | Difficulty Settings Preview
  8. Rocket League 2022 Formula 1 Fan Pass Trailer
  9. Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt - Battle Pass Trailer
  10. Deadcraft - Announcement Trailer
  11. Nintendo Switch Sports – Out now!
  12. Xbox & Bethesda Showcase Date Announced Following E3 Cancelation | GameSpot News

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Final Fantasy XVI - "Awakening" Reveal Trailer | PS5 Showcase

"The transaction will assist the company in adapting to the changes underway in the global business environment by establishing a more efficient allocation of resources, which will enhance corporate value by accelerating growth in the company’s core businesses in the digital entertainment domain," Square Enix said in an official statement via Business Wire.

Aside from investing in the blockchain, Square Enix also plans to explore the fields of AI and the cloud, a move it says is meant to optimize its business structure as part of a medium-term business strategy that was unveiled last year.

Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda expressed an interest last month in the company creating more blockchain games with play-to-earn elements, as he explained that the traditional video game business model would not be enough to secure the future of the company. In a letter, Matsuda wrote of his belief that blockchain games "hold the potential to enable self-sustaining game growth" by pushing the play-to-earn concept further.

"I realize that some people who 'play to have fun' and who currently form the majority of players have voiced their reservations toward these new trends, and understandably so," Matsuda explained. "However, I believe that there will be a certain number of people whose motivation is to 'play to contribute,' by which I mean to help make the game more exciting."

It's worth noting that Square Enix has seen massive growth in its Japanese studios that created MMO and mobile games, areas where blockchain, cloud, and AI technology has proven to be especially useful. While its Western studios did generate profits for the companies, Square Enix generally considered these returns to be disappointing when compared to the costs of running those groups and financing games.

Most Anticipated PC Games For 2022 And Beyond
See More

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are 2 comments about this story
Load Comments (2)