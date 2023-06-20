Square Enix Re-Releases Chocobo GP With No Microtransactions

Square Enix's cutesy Final Fantasy-themed racer, Chocobo GP, has had a surprise resurrection this week, with the game re-releasing on Switch with no trace of microtransactions.

The game had a rocky launch due to controversy over aggressive monetizations and grindy battle passes, which led to Square Enix discontinuing its main in-game currency, Mythril, and releasing its last major content update just nine months after launch. The update stated that after Season 5, released on December 21, 2022, there would be no further updates to add new maps or characters, and no more battle passes. Sales of Mythril were stopped, with the currency removed from the game altogether on January 6, 2023.

Now, the release date on Chocobo GP's Switch eShop listing has been updated to June 15, 2023, offering a full, microtransaction-free version of the game. Characters that were previously locked behind microtransactions can now be unlocked with tickets or Gil, both of which can be earned through regular gameplay.

Square Enix has also discontinued Chocobo GP Lite, the stripped back free-to-play version of the game. Players who have already downloaded the Lite version of the game will be able to keep playing it, but they also have the option to purchase an upgrade to the full title.

The full game is selling for $50 on the Nintendo eShop, with the upgrade from Chocobo GP Lite costing the same.