Square Enix Announces A New RPG For Switch, PS4, And PC

Square Enix has unveiled a new, retro-inspired RPG from I Am Setsuna developer Tokyo RPG Factory.

Titled Lost Sphear, the game bears many similarities to the studio's previous effort. Like I Am Setsuna, it is heavily influenced by classical 16-bit RPGs like Chrono Trigger, featuring an isometric viewpoint, a "revamped" active-time battle system, as well as a melancholy story. This time, rather than saving the world from the grips of an everlasting winter, players will guide a young boy named Kanata as he sets out to prevent the world from disappearing.

Lost Sphear is releasing digitally for PS4, Switch, and PC. Square Enix hasn't announced a release date for the title, but the publisher says it will arrive in "early 2018." Square Enix is also offering a limited quantity of physical copies for the PS4 and Switch versions through its online store. The physical copy retails for $50 and includes two additional music tracks.

I Am Setsuna is available for PS4, Switch, and PC. We awarded the game 7/10 in our review, calling it "an unapologetic homage to beloved Japanese RPGs that plays well but takes few risks."