Splatoon 2's New Umbrella Weapon Debuts Tonight

Splatoon 2's next free DLC weapon is coming soon. The umbrella-shaped Splat Brella will be available in-game tonight beginning at 7 PM PT/10 PM ET.

What's notable about the Splat Brella is that it's an entirely new class of weapon. Players can use it to fire ink like a standard shooter, but its most distinctive feature is its defensive abilities. Holding the ZR button will open the umbrella and shield players from incoming fire. Hold the button long enough and you'll fire the shield, which will block attacks as it travels. You can see screenshots of the Splat Brella below.

The Splat Brella is complemented with the Sprinkler sub weapon. Its special is--fittingly--the Ink Storm, which creates a cloud that rains ink over the battlefield. Players can purchase the Splat Brella using their in-game currency from Ammo Knights.

Along with the new weapon, Splatoon 2 players also have a chance to pick up some summer attire for their Inkling. The game's official Japanese Twitter account announced that a line of summer-themed gear will be highlighted in SplatNet 2 from August 11-16. The "Summer Vacation Collection" doesn't appear to include new items, but it does feature some stylish beachwear, such as sunglasses, flip flops, and straw boaters, for players to add to their wardrobe.

Nintendo has been releasing a steady stream of new weapons for Splatoon 2 since the game's launch. Last week, the company added the Sploosh-O-Matic, a returning weapon from the first Splatoon. That coincided with the game's first proper Splatfest event, which saw Team Mayo narrowly defeat Team Ketchup in a battle of the condiments.