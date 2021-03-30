Spider-Man: Miles Morales Gets New, Free Advanced Tech Suit In Latest Patch

Spider-Man: Miles Morales developer Insomniac Games has revealed a brand-new suit for PS4 and PS5 players to equip, which is included in an update that is out now.

The Advanced Tech Suit equips Miles with an incredibly shiny and futuristic look, like that of Peter Parker's in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The colors represent the familiar black and red stylings of Miles' signature look, while also looking like it could have come out of a Tony Stark lab. Check it out below.

The new suit comes to the game alongside a new update, which Insomniac says addresses some lingering issues across both platforms. Exclusive to PS5 players, however, is a new graphical feature that will allow for accurate muscle deformation of specific suits. The exact ones weren't shared, which might give you an excuse to try out even more of your favorites beyond the new Advanced Tech Suit to see it in action.

Rolling out today, our new #MilesMoralesPS4 #MilesMoralesPS5 update adds the Advanced Tech Suit and includes various fixes. Additionally on PS5 only, the update adds realistic muscle deformation on select suits. pic.twitter.com/1nnSvgJB2P — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) March 30, 2021

Spider-Man: Miles Morales launched with the PS5 back in November, acting as a follow-up to 2018's Spider-Man on PS4. It follows Miles Morales after the events of the first game, this time during a winter in New York that sees Peter Parker on a leave of absence. To find out more about the game, check out our Spider-Man: Miles Morales review, and keep an eye on our PS5 stock alerts if you're still trying to pick up Sony's latest console.