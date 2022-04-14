South Of The Circle Is A Cold War Story Of Love And Choices

11 Bit studios has revealed South of the Circle, a narrative adventure set in the midst of the 1960s Cold War and developed by State of Play.

South of the Circle features a voice cast that includes Bohemian Rhapsody's Gwilym Lee, Olivia Vinall, Richard Goulding, Anton Lesser, Adrian Rawlins, and Michael Fox. The game, which focuses on protagonist Peter's life choices while he finds himself caught up in behind-the-scenes strife between military powers, will be headed to PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Switch at a future date.

"South of the Circle is heavily-focused on storytelling inspired by world-class cinema, which makes it a bit different from our previous titles," Marek Ziemak, External Development Director at 11 Bit studios said in a press statement.

South of the Circle

Gallery

Choices will form a crucial part of the gameplay, as players will be tasked with making nuanced and emotional decisions throughout the narrative. The game is aiming to create an experience that resembles arthouse cinema, and has used motion-captured performances alongside a unique art direction for its historical Cold War setting.

While 11 Bit Studios is working to help ship the game, the studio is also currently developing Frostpunk 2. The original game was a city-building survival game set in an apocalyptic ice age, and 11 Bit Studios plans to make the sequel bigger and more ambitious than its predecessor.