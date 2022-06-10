Soul Hackers 2 Preorders Are Live, Collector's Edition Will Sell Out Quickly

Soul Hackers 2 is launching on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC this August.

Soul Hackers 2 is arriving on August 26, bringing with it another stylish adventure from the brilliant minds at Atlus. The game follows Ringo, an agent of Aion that’s on a mission to save humanity from a supernatural threat. It’ll be available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, and multiple editions are up for grabs--including an elusive collector’s edition that's exclusive to the Atlus Store. Here’s what you need to know about Soul Hackers 2 preorders.

Soul Hackers 2 Preorder Bonuses

All digital preorders come with the exclusive Persona 5 Phantom Thieves Outfits Pack. Physical copies of will come with a set of premium character cards. Beyond that, we don’t see any notable retailer-exclusive deals, although they could crop up in the weeks leading to launch.

Preorder Soul Hackers 2 Launch Edition

$60

The launch edition of Soul Hackers 2 comes with the base game and any eligible preorder bonuses. Digital versions can be found on PSN, the Xbox Store, and Steam.

Preorder Soul Hackers 2 Digital Deluxe Edition

$70

Spring for the digital deluxe edition and you’ll get a few extra in-game goodies. This includes the following:

  • Booster Item Pack
  • Bonus Story Arc: The Lost Numbers

You’ll also get the Persona 5 Phantom Thieves Outfits preorder bonus.

Preorder Soul Hackers 2 Digital Premium Edition

$90

The digital premium edition is the most expensive digital version of Soul Hackers 2. It includes a staggering list of content:

  • Booster Item Pack
  • Bonus Story Arc: The Lost Numbers
  • Bonus Demon Pack
  • Costume & BGM Pack
  • Mary’s Maid Frock Outfit
  • Ai-Ho Demon

Preorder Soul Hackers 2 Collector’s Edition

$200

The collector’s edition of Soul Hackers 2 is going to be an elusive item. It’s not cheap, but you’ll be treated to an awesome list of collectibles:

  • Three-inch Ai-Ho figure
  • Steelbook case
  • MiMi plushie
  • Pin collection
  • USB soundtrack
  • Shark keychain
  • Branded box
  • Character art cards

Oddly enough, only folks who sign up for the Atlus newsletter will be alerted to its arrival in stores. Be sure to sign up if it’s something you’re interested in.

Soul Hackers 2 is a supernatural RPG starring Ringo and a sequel to the cult hit Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers. The game is just as easy on the eyes as everything else Atlus has developed, with a colorful palette and slightly unsettling enemy designs. You’re tasked with exploring a cyberpunk version of Japan as you hunt down an elusive threat and save the world from annihilation.

As you progress through the narrative, you’ll unlock the ability to summon demons and turn their abilities against your enemies. You’ll also be able to have deep conversations with your fellow crewmates, learning about their past and diving deep into their backstory.

Soul Hackers 2 — Announce Trailer | PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
