Soul Hackers 2 Preorders Are Live, Collector's Edition Will Sell Out Quickly

Soul Hackers 2 is arriving on August 26, bringing with it another stylish adventure from the brilliant minds at Atlus. The game follows Ringo, an agent of Aion that’s on a mission to save humanity from a supernatural threat. It’ll be available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, and multiple editions are up for grabs--including an elusive collector’s edition that's exclusive to the Atlus Store. Here’s what you need to know about Soul Hackers 2 preorders.

Soul Hackers 2 Preorder Bonuses

All digital preorders come with the exclusive Persona 5 Phantom Thieves Outfits Pack. Physical copies of will come with a set of premium character cards. Beyond that, we don’t see any notable retailer-exclusive deals, although they could crop up in the weeks leading to launch.

Soul Hackers 2 is a supernatural RPG starring Ringo and a sequel to the cult hit Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers. The game is just as easy on the eyes as everything else Atlus has developed, with a colorful palette and slightly unsettling enemy designs. You’re tasked with exploring a cyberpunk version of Japan as you hunt down an elusive threat and save the world from annihilation.

As you progress through the narrative, you’ll unlock the ability to summon demons and turn their abilities against your enemies. You’ll also be able to have deep conversations with your fellow crewmates, learning about their past and diving deep into their backstory.