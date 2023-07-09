Soul Hackers 2 Is Dirt Cheap For Prime Day 2023

Discounted demon negotiations.

By and on

Comments

If you’re feeling the Megami Tensei itch, Soul Hackers 2 is ridiculously cheap for Prime Day 2023 at Amazon. You can snag a physical copy of the RPG for just $15 on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Soul Hackers 2 is a cyberpunk-flavored dungeon crawler RPG, and one of the numerous subseries in the Megami Tensei franchise. While Soul Hackers 2 takes place in the same setting as the first Soul Hackers title, the story is entirely standalone and can be enjoyed without playing the original.

Soul Hackers 2 retains similar gameplay of the original Soul Hackers, focusing on the dungeon crawling, turn-based battles, and iconic demon negotiation gameplay Megami Tensei is known for, but it expands the series' mechanics with a simpler version of the social links from the Persona series, and an all-new “Sabbath” battle system where players can stack up bonus hits against enemies by exploiting their elemental weaknesses.

More Prime Day deals

Best Prime Day 2023 Gaming And Tech Deals Available Now
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Soul Hackers 2
Amazon Prime Day Deals
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)