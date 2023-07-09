Soul Hackers 2 Is Dirt Cheap For Prime Day 2023
Discounted demon negotiations.
If you’re feeling the Megami Tensei itch, Soul Hackers 2 is ridiculously cheap for Prime Day 2023 at Amazon. You can snag a physical copy of the RPG for just $15 on PS5 and Xbox Series X.
Soul Hackers 2 is a cyberpunk-flavored dungeon crawler RPG, and one of the numerous subseries in the Megami Tensei franchise. While Soul Hackers 2 takes place in the same setting as the first Soul Hackers title, the story is entirely standalone and can be enjoyed without playing the original.
Soul Hackers 2 retains similar gameplay of the original Soul Hackers, focusing on the dungeon crawling, turn-based battles, and iconic demon negotiation gameplay Megami Tensei is known for, but it expands the series' mechanics with a simpler version of the social links from the Persona series, and an all-new “Sabbath” battle system where players can stack up bonus hits against enemies by exploiting their elemental weaknesses.
