Mass Effect Review Prime Day TV Deals BlizzCon 2021 Cancelled PS Plus June Games Pokemon Release Dates June Games With Gold

Sony Seemingly Confirms God Of War: Ragnarok As Game's Official Name

The subtitle was spotted in a recent Sony investor presentation.

By on

1 Comments

After ads for the new God of War game teased "Ragnarok is coming," God of War: Ragnarok became the easiest way to refer to the as-yet-untitled sequel. Now, it seems as though Sony has accidentally confirmed the subtitle is official through a logo included in an investor presentation.

The document from Sony's IR Day 2021 covers Sony's gaming division, going over some key data from the PS5 launch as well as some of the games both upcoming and already released for the PS5. On a slide showing the PS5's post-launch lineup, the previously unofficial name "God of War: Ragnarok" appears as a logo, which was picked up by Fanbyte's Imran Khan.

Click To Unmute
  1. Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Reveal | State of Play
  2. Overwatch 2 Developer PVP Recap Trailer
  3. Unreal Engine 5 Gameplay: Valley Of The Ancients Early Access Demo
  4. Welcome To Unreal Engine 5 Early Access
  5. 15 Minutes Of Nier Reincarnation Closed Beta Gameplay On Android
  6. Warframe - Gara Prime Access Now Available On All Platforms!
  7. Monster Hunter Rise - Update Ver. 3.0: Valstrax & New Ending Trailer
  8. Star Trek Online - House United Launch Trailer
  9. Dead By Daylight - Resident Evil Chapter Reveal Trailer
  10. Saints Row: TheThird Remastered - Official Xbox Series X|S & PS5 Launch Trailer
  11. Biomutant – Release Trailer
  12. Destiny 2: Season Of The Splicer - Vault Of Glass Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: God of War: Ragnarok Reveal Trailer | PS5 Showcase

While it's tempting to count this as a confirmation that the next God of War will in fact be called Ragnarok, Khan did a little more digging, finding that the logo used was actually a fan-designed graphic from artist Mike LeMieux.

While it's still possible that the game is indeed called "God of War: Ragnarok," which lead a Sony staffer to rip this image off Google for the presentation, it's also very likely that the entire graphic was included by mistake.

While no official comment has been made by Sony or Santa Monica Studio, God of War director Cory Barlog tweeted a facepalm gif, presumably reacting to the Ragnarok situation.

Much about the upcoming sequel is still unknown, despite consistently ranking as one of 2021's most anticipated games. It's still unclear whether the game will release on PS4, or whether it will be available exclusively for the PS5.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

God of War: Ragnarok
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)