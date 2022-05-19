Sony Says Bungie Deal Will Help Expand Its Multiplatform Strategy

During a corporate strategy meeting this week, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida spoke about how the planned acquisition of Destiny 2 developer Bungie will help PlayStation transition towards becoming more of a multiplatform business.

"We believe it will be a catalyst to enhance our live game services capabilities," Yoshida said (via VGC). "Our acquisition of Bungie also represents a major step forward in becoming more multiplatform."

While Sony has traditionally focused on developing games for its PlayStation consoles, the last few years have seen it shift towards creating more mobile content and PC ports of its console-exclusive titles. Horizon Zero Dawn and God of War have been ported to PC, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves will arrive later this year on that platform.

After Sony announced its plans to acquire Bungie and keep its status quo as an "independent subsidiary" intact, the studio said that its existing and upcoming game projects would not be exclusive to PlayStation platforms after the deal is completed. The acquisition is still currently undergoing scrutiny by the Federal Trade Commission, which at this point can only review it for any potential antitrust issues in the gaming industry

Acquisitions have dominated the news cycle over the last couple of months, as Square Enix sold its Western studios Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montreal, and Square Enix Montreal to Embracer Group for $300 million, so that it can streamline its operations and invest in future technologies. PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has also dropped hints that Sony will be looking at acquiring more studios in the future.