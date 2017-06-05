Sony Is Working On A Breaking Bad VR Project

Sony's PlayStation division is reportedly working on a VR project based around the hit TV series Breaking Bad.

According to Variety, the platform holder is working with the series' creator, Vince Gilligan, to produce a "non-game, virtual reality experience."

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Andrew House told Variety: "We set up a day at our campus where we brought seven of the best show runners [Sony Pictures Television] work with, like David Shore of The Blacklist and Ron Moore--who did Battlestar Galactica--Vince, and some other folks.

"And they just played around with VR. Several of them were intrigued, but Vince was the one who said, 'I really want to do something with this. I want to experiment with this.'"

A release window has not been mentioned, and it's currently unclear whether the experience will be episodic or a one-off. We also don't know who is on board to run or appear in the project.

Breaking Bad's TV run ended in 2013 after five seasons, while a spinoff, Better Call Saul, is currently in its third season. Both shows were produced by Sony Pictures Television.