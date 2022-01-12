Sony Is Still Making More PlayStation 4 Consoles Until The End Of The Year - Report

Sony is reportedly going to produce more PlayStation 4 consoles through 2022 in order to allegedly help offset the pressure on the company's PlayStation 5 console production.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Sony allegedly told its assembly partners late last year that it would continue making more PlayStation 4 consoles until the end of 2022. Sony had never officially announced that it would discontinue the PS4, but the report mentions that the company's original plan was to stop assembly at the end of 2021.

However, a Sony spokesperson said that the company did not plan on discontinuing the console and confirmed that it would remain in production this year, saying, "It is one of the best-selling consoles ever and there is always crossover between generations."

Interesting article but not sure how meaningful this is when the plan is to ship ~1m PS4s in 2022. Chart below for perspective.



PS5 will continue to remain supply constrained in 2022, but this additional supply of PS4s seems more about keeping a low cost option in some markets. https://t.co/XoFCQIfFpc pic.twitter.com/8QQFudJs4A — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 12, 2022

Sources close to Bloomberg say that about a million PS4 consoles will be produced this year but the amount is subject to change depending on demand. The last generation console uses less advanced chips, is simpler to make, and is a budget-friendly alternative to the PS5. Additionally, more production orders also provide Sony room to negotiate with manufacturing partners for a better deal.

The latest generation of consoles has been hard to find due to the global shortage of semiconductors. Even last-generation consoles have been difficult to secure and as a result, PS4 prices skyrocketed last year.