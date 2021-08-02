Halo Infinite Beta Install Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 8 Halo Infinite Beta PS5 Restock Tracker Mauer Der Toten Easter Egg Apex Legends Emergence

Sony Blocks McDonalds Australia From Giving Away Horrifying PS5 Controllers

Sony's not lovin' it.

By on

1 Comments

Sony's impressive PS5 controller is officially available in three different color schemes, and fortunately, none of them happen to be McDonald's-themed. A DualSense controller featuring McDonald's colors was set to be a prize over in Australia as part of the company opening its first restaurant on that continent 50 years ago, but it looks like the fast-food chain's promotion didn't receive the blessing of Sony.

In a statement to Press Start, McDonald's Australia explained that its plans to give away McDualSense controllers for its upcoming anniversary week event were not authorized by Sony and that fans can instead look forward to birthday hoodies and channel subscriptions for Twitch streamers to give away.

Now Playing: PS5's DualSense Controller Is Great... If Developers Use It

"Sony PlayStation has not authorized the use of its controller in promotional materials related to the proposed Stream Week event and we apologies for any inconvenience caused," McDonald's Australia said. "McDonald's stream week has been postponed and Sony PlayStation controllers will not be included in the giveaway."

McBullet dodged.
The original design certainly looked unique. A white DualSense controller featured fries on the left side, a burger wrapped around the right, and a splash of yellow that hopefully wasn't leftover grease to give the D-pad and face buttons a stylish finish. A McDonald's logo in the center of the touchpad completed the deep-fried look.

On the other side of the food spectrum promotion, Krispy Kreme's Xbox promotion in the UK has begun, although the end result does slightly differ from what was promised.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

